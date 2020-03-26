Money FM 89.3 Podcast: Interview with Mrs. Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower

We speak with Mrs Josephine Teo (right), Minister for Manpower to find out how measures introduced in this year's budget can help companies that have been grappling with the impact of COVID-19 tide through.
We speak with Mrs Josephine Teo (right), Minister for Manpower to find out how measures introduced in this year's budget can help companies that have been grappling with the impact of COVID-19 tide through.
Published
1 hour ago

Prime Time: Interview with Mrs. Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower

38:34 mins

Synopsis: Companies have been grappling with the impact of COVID 19 - we spoke to Mrs. Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower to find out how measures introduced in this year's budget can help tide them through.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Topics: 

Branded Content