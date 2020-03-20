Money FM 89.3 Podcast: International Women's Day

Weekend Mornings: International Women's Day

08:35 mins

Synopsis: Glenn van Zutphen speaks to Corinna Lim, executive director, AWARE on how AWARE celebrates international women's day and subsequent events that will occur over weeks leading up to Superwomen in Concert, a fundraising concert by AWARE held at Esplanade Concert Hall.

Produced by: Glenn van Zutphen of Weekend Mornings on MoneyFM 89.3

