MOM urges maids to stay at home on their rest days

Since the new Covid-19 measures came into effect on Sunday, the authorities have stepped up spot checks on places popular with maids here.

Enforcement action will be taken if the maids are found to have flouted the safe manage-ment measures, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a statement yesterday.

MOM added that maids are urged to stay at home on their rest days because of the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

However, they should not be assigned work if they do stay at home on these days, MOM said.

"If employers come to a mutual agreement with their migrant domestic workers to forgo their rest day, employers must pro-vide compensation in lieu of the rest day," it said.

Should maids go out for essential errands, they should keep each trip short and avoid crowded places. They should also keep to the allowed group size of two people, said MOM.

"They should not intermingle between groups, and should also not share food, drinks or utensils," the ministry added.

Covid-19-infected migrant domestic workers have been surfacing among Singapore's daily recorded community infections as the Republic battles the recent spike in infections.

On Thursday, a 32-year-old Filipino maid was among the 27 community infections reported. On Wednesday, two maids were included in the case count by the Ministry of Health; another maid was included on Tuesday.

So far, these infections have been linked to those of their employers, but it is unclear who infected whom.

MOM said that employers should engage their maids to help them understand why stricter social distancing is necessary during this period.