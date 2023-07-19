MOM probing eatery for flouting foreign worker rules, refutes allegations that officers were rude

SINGAPORE - Officers who conducted an inspection at an eatery in Jalan Besar were respectful, polite and calm and not disruptive and rude, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Refuting claims made by the restaurant in two Facebook posts, a MOM spokesman said the ministry has reviewed the video footage of the inspection, and has established that it was done appropriately.

He said: “In response to the allegations made through Don Signature Crab / Chicken Pie Kitchen’s Facebook posts, we have reviewed the footage recorded on the body-worn camera, and ascertained that the inspection was conducted appropriately, according to the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act (EFMA) powers vested in our officers.

Two employees are believed to be now under investigation for employment-related offences.

On Monday and Tuesday, in two Facebook posts, the eatery said seven people from MOM showed up at Don Signature Crab/Chicken Pie Kitchen premises and demanded to see identification from all workers without proper introductions.

The Facebook posts also said the officers “barged into different areas such as our pastry room and kitchen without wearing any masks or face shields on”, and that a staff member was forced to sign documents.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a MOM spokesman said officers conducted an hour-long inspection at Chicken Pie’s premises in Tyrwhitt Road on Monday at 5pm.

The officers were wearing MOM warrant cards, had identified themselves and explained the purpose of the inspection to the company’s staff at the start of the inspection, he added.

The warrant card identifies the officer as an authorised MOM officer and includes identification features such as MOM’s logo and the officer’s photo. During inspections, officers can interview employees, request their identifcation cards and conduct searches in the premises according to their powers under EFMA.

The spokesman said: “They had politely requested for identification from the company’s staff as part of the inspection. Our officers were respectful and calm throughout the inspection. They were mindful to minimise disruptions to the company’s operations and not affect the two diners who were present during the inspection.”

The spokesman added that the officers provided the contact number of the team’s supervisor to one of the company’s directors, who also helped to confirm that two women were MOM officers.

“He did not raise further objections after the exchange,” he added.

The officers also found two foreigners working in the restaurant who might have committed an offence under the EFMA, and they were asked to stop work immediately.

The spokesman said: “Our officers established that two foreigners found working in the restaurant might have committed an offence under the EFMA, and they were asked to immediately stop work at Don Signature Crab / Chicken Pie Kitchen.

“MOM has commenced investigations into the company for potential employment-related offences,” said the spokesman.