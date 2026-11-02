MOM probes 45 firms involved in Changi Airport operations for work pass offences

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During a recent inspection, the ministry said it found Employment Pass holders deployed to perform baggage handling services.

SINGAPORE – Around 45 companies are being investigated by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for suspected work pass offences, including false declarations and illegal deployment of foreign workers.

In a media statement on Nov 2, MOM said it has identified around 270 workers, employed by airport ground services provider SATS ’ contractors and its sub-contractors, whose deployment may not have been in compliance with work pass regulations.

During a recent inspection, the ministry said it found Employment Pass holders deployed to perform baggage handling services.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the salaries and occupations declared to MOM for these Employment Pass holders were false, the ministry said.

Other work pass holders were also found performing baggage handling work, which differed from their declared occupations.

Investigations into the suspected work pass offences are ongoing, MOM said.

“MOM has directed SATS to strengthen its oversight of the companies that they have contracted, which includes verifying that foreign workers are deployed in accordance with their work passes, and rectifying any compliance deficiencies,” MOM said in the statement.

It added that it has also issued an advisory to other companies involved in SATS’ operations, underscoring their obligation to abide by Singapore’s laws around employing foreign manpower and the applicable work pass requirements.

Those found guilty of making a false declaration in a work pass application may be fined up to $20,000, jailed up to two years or both.

Employers who illegally deploy a foreign employee may be fined up to $10,000, and may also be barred from hiring work pass holders.

MOM also encourages those who are aware of possible work pass infringements to report them to the ministry, adding that all information will be kept strictly confidential.

The Straits Times has contacted SATS for more information.