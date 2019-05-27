SGSecure workplace programme crosses three-year target in first year

SINGAPORE - Businesses here are mindful of the threat of terrorism, with 60,000 representatives registered under a Manpower Ministry's programme to secure workplaces.

The number surpasses the initial three-year target of 57,000 that was set when the SGSecure @ Workplaces programme was launched in September 2017.

Speaking at the SGSecure @ Workplaces Seminar 2019 held at the Suntec Convention Centre on Monday (May 27), Mr Zaqy Mohamad, the Minister of State for Manpower, said that over 11,000 companies have also attained bizSAFE level 3, which requires companies to implement risk management plans that include measures against terror threats.

"Terrorism is a real and present danger. Singapore continues to be a target of terrorist groups. It is not if, but when," he told about 600 attendees from over 450 companies. "Hence we need to press on with efforts through the SGSecure @ Workplaces programme."

Under the programme, the five priority sectors to be covered are retail, food and beverage (F&B), entertainment, hotel, and transport and logistics.

SGSecure representatives in companies are entrusted with sharing educational information with their colleagues during peacetime, and spread tips on protective measures against terror threats. In times of crisis, they are the points of contact to spread information and facilitate a united response.

Moving forward, Mr Zaqy said that the next phase of SGSecure @ Workplaces will see the strengthening of "core mitigating measures". This includes making resource materials more accessible to all SGSecure representatives.

"We have revamped our Ministry of Manpower SGSecure @ Workplaces website and also expanded the range of materials available. Now, you can download posters to print and display at the workplace to sensitise fellow employees to the terror threat."

Additionally, existing resource materials will be customised and made more relevant for the different priority sectors, starting with F&B and retail. The guide, which will be available in the later part of this year, is based on research, consultations with partner agencies and industry players, said Mr Zaqy.

"All of us have a role to play to build prepared workplaces and cultivate a strong and resilient business community. This will not be an easy journey as we will need to change the mindset many may have, of taking Singapore's safety and security for granted."