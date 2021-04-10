For Subscribers
News analysis
MOH should play bigger role in regulating private health insurance needs
Healthcare costs are of national concern and Govt needs to do right by IP policyholders
The recent spat between the Singapore Medical Association (SMA) and the Life Insurance Association (LIA) Singapore has raised issues that directly affect policyholders and patients.
It started with a position paper by SMA criticising the seven insurers that offer Integrated Shield Plans (IPs) over the composition, size, and even the very existence, of their panels of approved doctors.