MOH refutes rumours of surge in severe coronavirus cases, deaths

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has refuted rumours on messaging platform WhatsApp that Singapore is seeing a rapid increase in severe Covid-19 cases and deaths due to the circulating XBB strain of the Omicron variant, and said it is taking action under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act.

It said that while there has been an increase in local cases driven by the XBB variant, including a post-weekend spike to 11,732 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, the number of severe cases has remained relatively low.

"This is very likely due to the resilience built up through vaccination and previous waves of infection. We are monitoring the trajectory closely," MOH said.

More importantly, there is also no evidence of XBB causing more severe illness. "So far, the large majority of patients continue to report mild symptoms such as sore throat or slight fever, especially if they have been vaccinated."

The ministry said that as at Tuesday, there were 11 intensive care unit (ICU) cases and 50 requiring oxygen supplementation, just slightly higher than the level observed in the past few months. In comparison, at the peak of the Delta wave, there were 171 ICU cases and 308 requiring oxygen supplementation, while at the peak of the Omicron wave, there were 54 and 242 cases, respectively.

"The increase in hospitalised cases is in line with the overall increase in cases. There are currently 490 hospitalised cases compared with 1,600 at the peak of the Delta wave and about 800 at the peak of the Omicron wave," it said.