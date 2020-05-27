MOH names two more Jurong sites visited by infectious patients

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has named the wet market at Block 963 Jurong West Street 91 and FairPrice Xtra in Jurong Point as public places visited by people with Covid-19 for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

It added these two spots to Jurong Point's FairPrice outlet and Japanese Food Street@Jurong Point on the list that was provided on Monday.

The ministry said the list is being given as a precautionary measure to inform those who were at these locations to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit. They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms.

An earlier confirmed case visited the wet market on Sunday from 6am to 8am. And an earlier active case visited Jurong Point FairPrice Xtra on the same day from 1pm to 2pm.

Yesterday, there were 383 new coronavirus cases.

Of these, two were community cases: a Singaporean and a Malaysian work permit holder.

The Singaporean, a 30-year-old woman, is an asymptomatic and unlinked pre-school centre employee.

The Malaysian works at an institute of higher learning (IHL).

The ministry said both were detected via proactive screening but it did not name the pre-school and IHL.

The remaining 381 cases were migrant workers staying in dormitories.

With 706 new cases discharged yesterday, a total of 16,435 patients have fully recovered from the disease, or more than half of the 32,343 Covid-19 patients here.

The average number of new daily community cases has risen in recent days, with the ministry attributing it partly to active surveillance and screening of nursing home residents and pre-school staff.​

Update on cases New cases: 383 Imported: 0 In community: 2 (1 Singaporean/PR; 0 work pass holders; 1 work permit holder) In dormitories: 381 Active cases: 15,876 In hospitals: 585 (8 in ICU) In community facilities: 15,291 Deaths: 23 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 9 Total discharged: 16,435 Discharged yesterday: 706 TOTAL CASES: 32,343

As of yesterday, 585 remain in hospital, including eight in the intensive care unit. A total of 15,291 are in community facilities.

The ministry had said earlier yesterday that the lower number of cases is partly due to fewer tests being conducted. This is believed to be because of the Hari Raya Puasa public holiday on Monday.

No new clusters were reported for the third successive day.

This has increased from four two weeks ago to seven in the past week, while the number of unlinked community cases has remained stable at two per day for the last two weeks.

Twenty-three people have died from Covid-19 complications in Singapore, while nine who tested positive have died from other causes.