MOH counters claims by docs urging delay in jabs for young

Singapore's expert committee on Covid-19 vaccination and a senior infectious diseases specialist from the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) have come out to counter claims by a group of doctors behind an open letter arguing for a halt in the vaccination of young people here.

In a revised statement issued yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH), which oversees the committee, said that news reports about a child's death in the United States did not state heart failure as a cause, as alleged in the open letter. "The matter is still under investigation by the US authorities," it said.

In a Facebook post yesterday, NCID's Associate Professor David Lye said the doctors behind the open letter were misleading and misinforming the public.

The open letter - posted on Facebook last Saturday by a doctor, Dr Kho Kwang Po - was addressed to Professor Benjamin Ong, chairman of the expert committee. It came after a 13-year-old American boy died days after he received his second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the US.

It called for a pause in Singapore's vaccination exercise for young people until the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and organisations elsewhere have produced more robust and convincing data on the case.

The letter was signed by Dr Kho; Dr Wong Wui Min, a cardiologist and heart specialist at W.M. Wong Cardiac and Medical Clinic in Gleneagles Hospital; Dr A.M. Chia; Dr L.W. Ping; and Dr I.W. Yang. It was said to be penned "on behalf of many concerned paediatricians, primary care physicians, specialists, surgeons and GPs".

When contacted by The Straits Times yesterday, Dr Paul Yang, the author behind the letter, said: "The US CDC's recommendations are suitable for the situation there, given that the virus is spreading rapidly. But Singapore has had the infection under control."

Dr Yang, a general practitioner, is calling for the second dose to be halted until the US CDC's investigations on the 13-year-old boy have concluded. However, he noted that it is still safe to continue administering the first dose. He added that he does not intend to retract the letter.

Responding to the letter yesterday, MOH said that the letter writers presented a one-sided report on presentations to the Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices of the US CDC. Specifically, they failed to mention that there was available data to indicate that "patients generally recover from symptoms and do well".

The letter writers also failed to mention that subsequent discussions at the same CDC meeting went on to support the vaccination of adolescents because the benefits outweighed the risks, said MOH.

Of the four million children in the US infected with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been about 380 reported deaths in the 12 to 17 age group. Also, Covid-19 in youth can result in multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children and other prolonged disabilities.

"In the face of a more transmissible Delta variant associated with more severe Covid-19, it is imperative that we protect our children from severe Covid-19 and its complications," said MOH.

"This will have to mean full vaccination of two doses, as studies showed that one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine confers 33 per cent protection against the Delta variant," it added.

Prof Lye said: "There are very few effective treatments for children with Covid-19, unlike for adults. Vaccination is the main protection."

He cited Israel as an example. It had initially not recommended vaccinating children, but is now rushing to do so after schools had outbreaks linked to the Delta variant.

Citing a study published in the medical journal BMJ, he noted the doctors behind the letter had failed to point out what might happen if the Delta variant "sweeps through our children in massive outbreaks and overwhelms our hospitals".

The peer-reviewed study provided an analysis of 129 studies from 31 countries involving more than 10,000 children. Of these, 22.9 per cent were in intensive care and 3.6 per cent of them died.

The expert committee had on Sunday reiterated that there is a small risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the lining of the heart) associated with mRNA vaccines. Four of the six cases of myocarditis and pericarditis among people vaccinated here involved men aged between 18 and 30. All four reported symptoms of heart inflammation within a few days of receiving their second dose of the vaccines and have since recovered.

Thus, the authorities, including the US Food and Drug Administration and CDC, as well as Singapore's Health Sciences Authority and MOH, have highlighted the slight risk, explained the risk-benefit and advised countermeasures.

These include refraining from strenuous exercise one week after the second dose and seeing a doctor if one feels unwell.