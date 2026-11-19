Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A 24-week intensive rehabilitation programme for repeat etomidate offenders under 16 years old was also introduced.

SINGAPORE – Etomidate vape reoffenders now face “significantly shortened” processing times to be placed on supervision or sent to the Drug Rehabilitation Centre , as part of tougher measures rolled out by Singapore’s health authorities since Oct 1.

Of the 1,544 etomidate vaporiser offenders caught between Sept 1, 2025, and Sept 30, 2026, 367 – or one in five – reoffended , the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a joint statement on Nov 19.

Some of them have been caught three or more times .

In the same period, 67 etomidate reoffenders aged 16 and above were sent to the Drug Rehabilitation Centre (DRC), the two authorities said.

Twenty-seven of them have since been released from the centre and are monitored on supervision orders, which require them to regularly report for urine or hair tests .

“Vaping offences involving etomidate continue to be a concern, despite stepped up enforcement and enhanced penalties since Sept 1, 2025,” the authorities said.

“In view of these trends, the Ministry of Health and the Health Sciences Authority have put in place faster and tougher actions since Oct 1, 2026.”

The measures include more surprise urine and hair tests for offenders undergoing rehabilitation to detect the use of etomidate or other psychoactive substances, as well as to catch repeat offenders early.

Those aged 16 and above, who do not cooperate or who reoffend during rehabilitation, may be subjected to escalated actions such as tighter supervision or admission to the DRC.

MOH and HSA said they have also worked with the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) to introduce a 24-week intensive rehabilitation programme for repeat etomidate offenders under 16 years old .

These youth offenders must complete the programme at IMH , the authorities said.

Those who continue to reoffend despite rehabilitation will be charged in the Youth Court to enable tougher and more appropriate penalties, which may include admission to Boys’ or Girls’ Home , they added.

The authorities also said that the processing time for repeat offenders to go on supervision or be sent to the DRC has been “significantly shortened” to support their new stance.

Offenders sent to the DRC a second time will face a longer mandatory stay – double the previous duration .

More offenders using etomidate vapes

The authorities said 2,504 people were caught and penalised for the possession and use of vapes between July 1 and Sept 30.

Of these, there were 580 etomidate vape offenders , an increase of about 27% from the 457 caught in the previous quarter.

The number of regular vaporiser offenders stood at 1,924 , similar to the previous quarter, they added.

In the third quarter of 2026 , 271 etomidate vaporiser offenders were placed on rehabilitation programmes, including the DRC, the authorities said.

This brings the total number of etomidate vaporiser offenders placed on rehabilitation to 785 since the step up in enforcement from Sept 1, 2025.

Of these offenders, 194 have completed their rehabilitation.