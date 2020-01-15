MOF Budget Quiz 2020 back for the 10th year

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Finance's (MOF) Budget Quiz returned for its 10th year on Wednesday (Jan 15).

The quiz tests Singaporeans on their knowledge of the Government's financial policies, posing questions like what the Government's three largest sources of revenue are, and which area of spending has increased the most in dollar terms since financial year 2007.

"Through the Budget Quiz, MOF seeks to increase public awareness and understanding of the annual budget process and of key national policies, and allow participants to appreciate the intricacies of policy-making in a simplified manner," MOF said of the quiz's rationale.

The quiz will run from Wednesday to Feb 4, on the Singapore Budget website, ahead of this year's Budget Statement on Feb 18.

There are two categories for the contest, MOF said. Besides an open category for the public, there is an inter-school challenge for secondary schools, junior colleges, the Institute of Technical Education, polytechnics and centralised institutes.

The school with the highest participation will be awarded challenge trophies, MOF said.

Those interested in keeping up to date with news about the Budget can subscribe to the Budget Statement mailing list on the Singapore Budget website.

They will be mailed the full statement given by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat after its delivery in Parliament, as well as other Budget-related materials, MOF said.

The Straits Times will be providing live coverage as Mr Heng announces the details in Parliament.

There will be livestreaming of his speech and a live blog on our website, as well as a Budget microsite and updates on our Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Readers can also sign up for e-mail updates of the proceedings.