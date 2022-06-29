MOE to open 3 kindergartens in Tengah, Sengkang and Ang Mo Kio

Three new Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens sited within primary schools will be opening in 2026 and 2027, bringing the total number of MOE kindergartens to 60, said the ministry yesterday.

In 2026, an MOE kindergarten will open in Pioneer Primary School, which is slated to relocate to a new site in Tengah that year.

In 2027, two others will open in Rivervale Primary School in Sengkang and Townsville Primary School in Ang Mo Kio.

Each will offer 120 to 200 Kindergarten 1 (K1) places.

All MOE kindergartens are located within primary schools.

Of the 60 MOE kindergartens, 43 are in operation and 17 will open between 2023 and 2027. This will bring the total number of K1 places to about 8,300 by 2027.

Registration for admission to K1 in the kindergartens opening in 2026 and 2027 will take place in February of the year prior to their opening. More details will be released in early 2025 and 2026.

MOE kindergartens cater to children aged five and six and were set up to provide quality and affordable pre-school education as well as raise the quality of early childhood education practices.

All MOE kindergartens offer the three mother tongue languages - Chinese, Malay and Tamil - to encourage bilingualism in children's early years and help lay a strong foundation for language learning in the later years.

Pupils from MOE kindergartens will enjoy priority admission to the primary schools that they are located within and benefit from a smooth transition from kindergarten to Primary 1 in the same environment.