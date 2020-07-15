MOE school placement for returning S'porean kids starts today

Singaporean children returning from overseas who plan to enrol in secondary schools or junior colleges here next year will be able to send in their applications from today, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday.

The School Placement Exercise for Returning Singaporeans (Spers) is an annual exercise held towards the end of each year and comprises a set of centralised tests for Singaporeans seeking admission into a local school after having lived or studied abroad.

The tests for those seeking admission to Secondary 1 to 3 will be held from Sept 22 to 24, while the tests for Pre-University 1 will be held on Nov 12. No tests will be conducted for students at the Secondary 4 and Pre-University 2 levels, as these are national examination years and returning students generally do not re-enter the school system at these levels, MOE said.

Applicants will receive their school placement results in December and will be able to join their school at the start of the first school term next year.

There will be a second round of applications in October for children who are unable to return in time for the tests in September.

MOE said the tests for these applicants are tentatively scheduled for mid-December, with applicants expected to receive their results by next February.

The ministry added that in view of the Covid-19 situation, Spers will be subjected to national safe management measures in place leading up to and during the test dates.

"In this regard, MOE would encourage (returning Singaporean) children who are seeking a place in any suitable school near their Singapore residence to make use of MOE's Assured School Placement service," said a ministry spokesman.

The Assured School Placement service secures admission for returning Singaporean children into a school with vacancies near their residence before they return.

Children who make use of this service do not have to sit any centralised tests.

Lester Wong