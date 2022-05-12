MOE scholarship for students with passion for engineering, tech

Pre-university students with a passion for mathematics, science and engineering can tap a new scholarship from early next year.

Funded by the Ministry of Education (MOE) to deepen the pool of engineering and technology talent here, it aims to benefit 200 students each year.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing announced this yesterday during a ceremony to mark the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) and James Dyson Foundation, a charitable set-up started by the British inventor.

The aim of the MOU is to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) education in Singapore.

The engineering and tech programme scholarship is part of MOE's efforts to strengthen Stem education and facilitate the flow of Stem talent further upstream, particularly in engineering.

During his opening address at the ceremony, Mr Chan said: "Stem education plays a critical role in our schools' curriculum, not only to develop the Stem workforce needed for the economy, but also science-savvy citizens who can apply their understanding into real-life decision making."

The two-year scholarship covers school fees, capped annually at $2,400, and provides a yearly allowance of $1,000, which can be spent on items such as schoolbooks.

First-year junior college students can apply, while Millennia Institute students taking the three-year programme can apply in their second year.

Students taking International Baccalaureate programmes and those enrolled in the NUS High School of Math and Science are also eligible for scholarships in their final two academic years.

Mr Chan said that the scholarship supports Singapore citizens who have a strong foundation in mathematics and science and are interested in applied and interdisciplinary learning.

Scholarship recipients will have more opportunities to master Stem skills as well as participate in workshops at tertiary institutions and corporate learning trips hosted by industry representatives.

Students can also gain a deeper understanding of the Stem industry through internships with engineering and technology companies in the public or private sector.

MOE will work with the Economic Development Board to offer corporate internships to the students, with participating companies such as ST Engineering, Abbott Laboratories and GlaxoSmithKline.