MOE kindergartens gastroenteritis cases: SFA lifts suspension of Deli Hub Catering

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The affected kindergartens were MOE Kindergarten @ Springdale (above) and MOE Kindergarten @ Gongshang.

SINGAPORE – Deli Hub Catering, whose operations were suspended when people developed gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food it supplied, had its suspension lifted on Nov 16.

In a statement on the same day, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said the company can resume its food business operations at 30B Quality Road as it has complied with SFA’s stipulated measures.

Operations had been suspended since Oct 27, when 51 students and two staff members developed gastroenteritis symptoms between Oct 21 and 23 after consuming food supplied by the company at the two kindergartens – MOE Kindergarten @ Springdale (in Sengkang) and MOE Kindergarten @ Gongshang (in Tampines).

SFA added that those affected sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated or recovered without treatment. None were hospitalised.

Gastroenteritis is a medical condition where the stomach and intestines are inflamed. It is commonly known as stomach flu or food poisoning, and symptoms include diarrhoea, fever and vomiting.

SFA said that during the suspension, Deli Hub Catering cleaned and sanitised its premises, equipment and utensils, as well as disinfected food preparation surfaces, tables and floors.

Its food workers and food hygiene officers reattended and passed relevant accreditation courses such as Food Safety Course Level 1 and Level 3 .

Following the lifting of the suspension, SFA said it will continue to place the company under close surveillance to ensure that it adheres to food safety requirements.

SFA is also considering the findings from the investigations into the gastroenteritis outbreak.

Those found to have violated the Sale of Food Act can be fined up to $5,000, and up to $100 for every day that they continue offending after being convicted.

In its statement, SFA reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

The agency advised members of the public to report poor hygiene practices in food establishments via its online feedback form at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback