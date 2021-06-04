Moderna jab wrongly given to boy, 16; MOE and MOH apologise

A 16-year-old boy was wrongly given the first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine yesterday but he is not expected to suffer any safety issues.

The mistake was discovered at the Kolam Ayer Community Club Vaccination Centre when its staff identified the boy was under 18 years of age after he had been vaccinated.

In a joint statement, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Ministry of Health (MOH) said the vaccination centre staff should have checked his age during registration. The ministries apologised for the inconvenience and anxiety caused.

"As an additional precaution, he was placed under a longer (post-vaccination) observation time of 50 minutes, and remains generally well," they said in a statement.

The Moderna vaccine has not been authorised for use in Singapore for those aged below 18.

Investigations found that the teenager's date of birth was wrongly entered while booking a vaccination appointment after receiving the sign-up link.

This resulted in his age being incorrectly registered as above 18, making it possible for a Moderna vaccination centre to be selected.

Both ministries said they took a serious view of the incident.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and anxiety caused, and have reached out to the youth's parents to explain the situation.

"The Expert Committee for Covid-19 Vaccination has reviewed this case, and does not expect him to suffer any safety issues from this incident," the statement said.

In a separate statement, the Expert Committee for Covid-19 Vaccination said the medical team will consult the committee on what is the best option for the teen for the completion of the vaccination.

It added that data from a trial in the United States, involving more than 3,700 adolescents aged 12 to 17, had found that the Moderna vaccine is safe and effective for them with no significant safety issues identified.

"The majority of adverse events were mild or moderate in severity, and the common ones were injection site pain, headache, fatigue, muscle aches and chills," it said.

The committee added that it will continue to closely monitor the global evidence and developments on Covid-19 vaccines, in particular the emerging data on the efficacy and safety of vaccine use for more population sub-groups, as more people are vaccinated globally and locally.

Meanwhile, MOH is conducting a thorough review of internal processes of vaccination to prevent a recurrence. These include strengthening its online registration process to ensure individuals make appointments at suitable vaccination centres based on their eligibility, as well as putting in place more stringent protocols at vaccination sites to verify eligibility.

The ministries said they are in close contact with the boy and his family, and will monitor his health closely.