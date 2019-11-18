Mobility-aid user, 73, in accident with taxi

An elderly personal mobility aid (PMA) rider was taken to hospital after he was involved in a collision with a taxi in Choa Chu Kang last Saturday.

The accident occurred at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Way and Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 at 3.53pm.

A video posted by a Facebook user shows a man lying on the road being tended to by paramedics.

Several people, including some food delivery riders, were gathered around the scene. The PMA appeared to be stuck to the front of a blue taxi.

In the video, witnesses can also be seen asking a man, believed to be the taxi driver, how fast he was driving the vehicle.

PMAs are devices designed to improve the mobility of handicapped and elderly users.

Facebook user Norr Amira posted a comment in reply to the video, saying the PMA rider was her grandfather.

She said he was using the road crossing when the green-man signal was lit but he was hit by an oncoming taxi.

The victim's glasses and hat were thrown off due to the impact of the accident, she added.

The 73-year-old man was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.