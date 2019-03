Limited hourly special cards being distributed to the crowd yesterday at the IT Show 2019, now on at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre. The four-day consumer show, which is into its 18th year, is organised by Singapore Press Holdings subsidiary Exhibits Inc. Visitors can look forward to mobile deals from telcos and a lucky draw, as well as trade in their old gadgets for cash vouchers. The IT Show runs from 11am to 9pm daily until tomorrow.