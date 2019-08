Cheers and applause from people lining the street yesterday greeted a Singapore Armed Forces Light Strike Vehicle, part of the mobile column visiting a National Day celebration event near Bishan MRT station. Some 37,000 people turned up to see the 13-vehicle procession, which also included vehicles from the Home Team.

Besides Bishan, celebrations were also held at four other heartland locations - Wisma Geylang Serai, Jurong East, Punggol and Woodlands.