Causes Week 2019: Mobile clinic brings TCM service to frail elderly

Here is a clinic that is literally on the move.

In 2017, the Cheng Hong Welfare Service Society started a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) mobile clinic in a van, where the public can consult a TCM physician, get acupuncture treatment and obtain medicine.

Cheng Hong's executive director Juliet Lum said the charity recognised the growing demand for TCM services, especially among the frail elderly who may have mobility problems and find it hard to travel far to see a doctor.

Its partners, which run services for the elderly, also requested a mobile TCM clinic.

Ms Lum said: "Our mobile clinic makes it more convenient for patients to see the TCM doctor."

The service is free, and the mobile clinic operates in two different locations a day on weekdays - one from 9am to noon, and another from 2 to 5pm.

It operates in 10 locations across Singapore, including the 7 Beach Road carpark, 90 Pipit Road and 560 Pasir Ris Street 51.

Cheng Hong also runs eight TCM clinics, among other services.

Ms Lum said more than 3,000 patients have used the mobile TCM clinic, adding: "The response has been positive. Patients will share the effectiveness of the service and introduce others to use the service."

• To find out more, visit its website at www.chenghongwelfare.org