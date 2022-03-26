Mixing machine not high-risk: Panel

The mixing machine which exploded in the accident is generally not a high-risk piece of equipment when properly used, said the inquiry committee.
It added that the combustible powders were also commonly used in the industry as well as in households, such as flour and sugar.
"Hence, the inquiry committee is minded not to recommend knee-jerk reactions that could result in over-regulation and impose excessive regulatory burden on the economy," said the three-member committee.
However, it added that the accident has shown that more could be done to enhance the existing regimes in order to prevent a similar accident.
Aside from Senior District Judge Ong Hian Sun, the committee included two assessors - Mr Lucas Ng Hong Kiang, an engineer and general manager of plant at Petrochemical Corporation of Singapore; and Dr Peter Nagler, chief innovation officer at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research.
Other gaps identified in the report include:
- Lack of competent personnel to commission and operate the mixer machine, and identify and solve the problems arising from the use of the machine.
- Not providing or ensuring workers wore suitable personal protective equipment such as fire retardant clothing.
Recommendations by the inquiry committee include:
- The Workplace Safety and Health Act to be reviewed and expanded to ensure that additional duties are imposed on manufacturers, suppliers, installers and those who modify types of machinery such as those powered by mechanical, electrical and hydraulic energy.
- Suppliers of materials that pose a defined level of combustible dust hazard to include a label informing on the hazard before selling or redistributing.
- Companies that handle prescribed amounts of specified combustible powders to register with or notify the authorities.
- To conduct more outreach and guidance efforts, specifically directed towards small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as workers who may be at risk.