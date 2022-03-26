Mixing machine not high-risk: Panel

The mixing machine which exploded in the accident is generally not a high-risk piece of equipment when properly used, said the inquiry committee.

It added that the combustible powders were also commonly used in the industry as well as in households, such as flour and sugar.

"Hence, the inquiry committee is minded not to recommend knee-jerk reactions that could result in over-regulation and impose excessive regulatory burden on the economy," said the three-member committee.

However, it added that the accident has shown that more could be done to enhance the existing regimes in order to prevent a similar accident.

Aside from Senior District Judge Ong Hian Sun, the committee included two assessors - Mr Lucas Ng Hong Kiang, an engineer and general manager of plant at Petrochemical Corporation of Singapore; and Dr Peter Nagler, chief innovation officer at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research.

Other gaps identified in the report include: