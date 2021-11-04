Mixed reactions to fare rise among commuters

There were mixed reactions among commuters after the increase in adult fares for public transport was announced, with some disappointed with the timing.

"A lot of people either lost their jobs or got demoted and received pay cuts (during the pandemic), so this is not the best time to increase fares," said Ms Al Marquez, 32.

"Operators can look at other cost-cutting measures, including reducing the frequency of bus operations. Fare hikes should always be the last resort," the sales consultant added.

Following its annual fare revision exercise, the Public Transport Council (PTC) yesterday said bus and train fares will go up by 2.2 per cent from Dec 26. It cited increases in operational costs and the continued reduced number of commuters on buses and trains as reasons.

For adults who pay their fares by card, it translates into a fare hike of three cents to four cents. Seniors, students, people with disabilities and low-wage workers will see a one-cent increase. To defray the increased costs, the Government said it will lower the criterion for public transport vouchers so that more households can use them.

Ms Qing Tang, 25, said the increase was "quite affordable". "Three to four cents is not much. I take the bus every day to and from work, and even then it comes up to between $1 and $2," the interior designer added.

Ms Francesca Phoebe Wah, founder of Bringing Love to Every Single Soul (Bless), a non-profit organisation that works with low-income families, said transport costs have always been a concern for those she helps. "Many already make decisions about their lives based on distance, such as trying their best to find a workplace that is within walking distance from their home," she said.

Ms Kelly Ng, 31, who is with GrabFood, said she sometimes takes the bus to make her delivery runs, but will now consider walking more.

"Fares have been increasing almost every year. A one-cent increase would have been more acceptable," she added.

Observers had more bad news.

Professor Walter Theseira of the Singapore University of Social Sciences said the fare review did not take into account surging energy costs - a phenomenon which should be reflected next year.

"The fare review exercise is based on lagging indicators. What has been happening over the last few months is not considered in the fare review formula, which is based on changes in the previous year," he noted.

Associate Professor Raymond Ong of the National University of Singapore said in addition to energy prices, in the next one or two years, ridership and cost of operations due to safe management measures will influence fare price adjustments. "I would consider this year as a one-off event where everyone in Singapore is trying to adjust to the new normal and it is not prudent to have a huge fare increase," he added.

Prof Ong said the current fare adjustment formula is ill-suited for short-term shocks like the pandemic. "Disruptions in technologies, movement towards sustainable energy sources and electric buses or even learning to live in the new normal may warrant a need for a more robust fare revision formula."

The academics said public transport operators will remain under pressure in the coming year despite the fare increases.

Prof Theseira said: "The main challenge to profitability is that passenger loads are low compared with service capacity, and we still need to run a standard schedule of services to provide connectivity."

MP Saktiandi Supaat, who chairs the Government Parliamentary Committee for Transport, said: "The PTC tried to balance the welfare of commuters and the financial sustainability of the public transport system in the long run. Not an easy task, given the economic and Covid-19 dynamics."