Mixed reaction to postponement of streamlined Covid-19 measures in Singapore with some cheering move

SINGAPORE - Workers at Our Tampines Hub were already removing social distancing markers when word got to them that the introduction of streamlined safe management measures had been postponed.

They had already replaced the carpets, which have markers affixed, on Thursday (Feb 24) at the facility's first-floor Festive Plaza.

A spokesman for Our Tampines Hub said workers were supposed to continue on Friday and remove markers placed on benches. The multi-purpose venue includes a mall and community spaces.

But at around 11.30am on Thursday, the Ministry of Health announced the postponement of streamlined measures to a later date due to the surge in daily cases.

Later that afternoon, Our Tampines Hub told the workers to stop work.

Amid the confusion, some cheered the news that current measures will remain for now.

Student Nikki Loei, 21, said: "Hospital staff are overwhelmed now and the daily case count is so high, I don't see how easing measures would help our front-line workers."

"If our front line can't cope with the amount of patients coming in every day then we should just postpone the easing implementation," added Ms Loei, who was window shopping at Tampines Mall on Friday.

The multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 had announced streamlined safe management measures on Feb 16, with changes to be introduced in phases - on Feb 25 and March 4.

It was meant to make the rules easier for businesses and people to understand and comply with, and encourage a greater sense of personal responsibility.

Safe distancing in mask-on settings was to be scrapped, among others.

But the brightly coloured stickers to ensure customers keep 1m from each other remained on the floors of many buildings, including at Tampines 1 mall.

Ms Eliana Alcain, 26, assistant store manager at women's clothing store The Closet Lover, said: "We didn't receive any instructions from the management to remove the tapes and it doesn't impede our business."

Mr Sapar Karim, a supervisor for clothing brand Mango, in Isetan in Tampines Mall, said nobody told him and his staff to get rid of the stickers.