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Missing: Woman last seen in Ang Mo Kio on Nov 8

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Ng Ai Choo was last seen wearing a white floral top and black pants.

Ng Ai Choo was last seen wearing a white floral top and black pants.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Clay Lim

SINGAPORE – An 88-year-old woman, Ng Ai Choo, has been reported missing, with the police appealing for information on her whereabouts.

She was last seen near Kebun Baru Food Centre at Block 226H Ang Mo Kio Street 22 at about 2.30pm on Nov 8, the police said in a statement on Nov 9.

She was wearing a white floral top and black pants.

Anyone with information may contact the police on 1800-255-0000 or at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.