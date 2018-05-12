Missing US Navy seaman found after four days

The United States Navy seaman reported missing in Singapore was found yesterday, four days after he disappeared.

Mr Seth Austin Woods, a machinist mate fireman from Tennessee, is now in the custody of local US Navy officials, said Lieutenant-Commander Arlo Abrahamson, spokesman for the US 7th Fleet in Singapore.

The Straits Times understands that Mr Woods found his way to the US Embassy in Napier Road.

Lt-Commander Abrahamson added in a statement yesterday that the US Navy will fully investigate the reasons why Mr Woods, 18, went missing. But he declined to reveal any details of disciplinary or administrative actions associated with the navy's service members.

"The US Navy thanks local Singapore law enforcement authorities for their assistance in locating the missing service member."

According to Reddit user jms428, who claimed to be Mr Woods' cousin, the sailor disappeared on Monday near a 7-Eleven outlet during routine crew rest in Singapore.

His mother, Ms Carmen Smith-Stow, was told of his disappearance on Monday afternoon. His sister, Ms Jodi Brown, told ST yesterday: "I'm glad he is found and safe. It feels better to know than not to know."

On Thursday, US 7th Fleet commander Phillip G. Sawyer said Mr Woods had been sighted recently by fellow sailors. He looked fine and was not distressed, he added.