Missing: Man last seen near Yishun Ave 2 on Nov 8
SINGAPORE – The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man who was last seen in Yishun on the afternoon of Nov 8.
In a statement on Nov 8, the police said 28-year-old Lim Chiou Jie was last seen near Blk 301 Yishun Avenue 2 at around 1.25pm.
He was in a blue cap, a light green shirt and blue shorts.
Those with information can contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.