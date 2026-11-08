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Missing: Man last seen near Yishun Ave 2 on Nov 8

Lim Chiou Jie, 28, was last seen near Blk 301 Yishun Avenue 2 at around 1.25pm on Nov 8.

SINGAPORE – The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man who was last seen in Yishun on the afternoon of Nov 8.

In a statement on Nov 8, the police said 28-year-old Lim Chiou Jie was last seen near Blk 301 Yishun Avenue 2 at around 1.25pm.

He was in a blue cap, a light green shirt and blue shorts.

Those with information can contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.