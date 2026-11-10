Missing: Man last seen near Bugis MRT station
SINGAPORE – A 71-year-old man, Lim Lai Huat, has been reported missing, said the police on Nov 10 in an appeal for information on his whereabouts.
He was last seen at about 9.45am on Nov 9 near Bugis MRT station, wearing a short-sleeved dark blue polo tee with white stripes, black shorts and black slippers.
Those with information can contact the police on 1800-255-0000 at https://www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.