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Missing: Man last seen near Bugis MRT station

Lim Lai Huat was last seen wearing a short-sleeved dark blue polo tee with white stripes, black shorts and black slippers.

SINGAPORE – A 71-year-old man , Lim Lai Huat , has been reported missing, said the police on Nov 10 in an appeal for information on his whereabouts.

He was last seen at about 9.45am on Nov 9 near Bugis MRT station , wearing a short-sleeved dark blue polo tee with white stripes, black shorts and black slippers.

Those with information can contact the police on 1800-255-0000 at https://www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.