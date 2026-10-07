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Missing: Man, 79, last seen in Woodlands on Oct 7

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Chua Cheng Swee was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and red pants.

Chua Cheng Swee was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and red pants.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Ariel Quek

  • Police are looking for 79-year-old Chua Cheng Swee, last seen near 10 Woodlands Street 13 at about 9.40am on Oct 7.
  • He was wearing a yellow shirt and red pants when he went missing, said the police in their appeal.
  • Anyone with information should call 1800-255-0000 or report online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness; details will be kept confidential.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – A 79-year-old man, Chua Cheng Swee, has been reported missing and was last seen on Oct 7 near 10 Woodlands Street 13, at about 9.40am.

He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and red pants, said the police on Oct 7 in an appeal for information on his whereabouts.

To report any relevant information, contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.