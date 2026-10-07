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Missing: Man, 79, last seen in Woodlands on Oct 7

Chua Cheng Swee was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and red pants.

SINGAPORE – A 79-year-old man, Chua Cheng Swee, has been reported missing and was last seen on Oct 7 near 10 Woodlands Street 13, at about 9.40am.

He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and red pants, said the police on Oct 7 in an appeal for information on his whereabouts.

To report any relevant information, contact the police a t 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.