Missing: Man, 79, last seen in Woodlands on Oct 7
- Police are looking for 79-year-old Chua Cheng Swee, last seen near 10 Woodlands Street 13 at about 9.40am on Oct 7.
- He was wearing a yellow shirt and red pants when he went missing, said the police in their appeal.
- Anyone with information should call 1800-255-0000 or report online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness; details will be kept confidential.
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SINGAPORE – A 79-year-old man, Chua Cheng Swee, has been reported missing and was last seen on Oct 7 near 10 Woodlands Street 13, at about 9.40am.
He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and red pants, said the police on Oct 7 in an appeal for information on his whereabouts.
To report any relevant information, contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.