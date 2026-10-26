Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Missing: Man, 73, last seen in Telok Kurau on Oct 25

Martin Sherui was last seen wearing a black shirt with a blue “Oper8” logo, black long pants and black shoes.

SINGAPORE – A 73 -year-old man has been reported missing after last being seen on Oct 25 in the Telok Kurau area.

In an appeal for information on Martin Sherui’s whereabouts, the police on Oct 26 said that he had been seen near 597 East Coast Road at about 12.50pm . The address is that of the Christ Methodist Church, according to Google Maps.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a blue “Oper8” logo, black long pants and black shoes, the police added .

To report any relevant information, contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.