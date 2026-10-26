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Missing: Man, 73, last seen in Telok Kurau on Oct 25

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Martin Sherui was last seen wearing a black shirt with a blue “Oper8” logo, black long pants and black shoes.

Martin Sherui was last seen wearing a black shirt with a blue “Oper8” logo, black long pants and black shoes.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Ariel Quek

  • Police are searching for 73-year-old Martin Sherui, last seen on Oct 25 in Telok Kurau, Singapore.
  • He was seen near 597 East Coast Road at about 12.50pm, wearing a black shirt with a blue “Oper8” logo, black long pants and black shoes.
  • Police asked anyone with information to call 1800-255-0000 or use www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. They said all information will be kept strictly confidential.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – A 73-year-old man has been reported missing after last being seen on Oct 25 in the Telok Kurau area.

In an appeal for information on Martin Sherui’s whereabouts, the police on Oct 26 said that he had been seen near 597 East Coast Road at about 12.50pm. The address is that of the Christ Methodist Church, according to Google Maps.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a blue “Oper8” logo, black long pants and black shoes, the police added.

To report any relevant information, contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.