Missing: Man, 66, last seen in Bidadari Park Drive
- Police are asking for help to find 66-year-old Wee Liang Sai, who was last seen at Block 104A Bidadari Park Drive at about 4.30pm on Nov 23.
- He was wearing a dark blue T-shirt and a black cap when he disappeared, according to the police statement on Nov 24.
- Anyone with information should call 1800-255-0000 or report it online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness; police said all information will be kept strictly confidential.
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SINGAPORE – The police on Nov 24 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of 66-year-old Wee Liang Sai.
He was last seen around Block 104A Bidadari Park Drive at about 4.30pm on Nov 23.
He was wearing a dark blue T-shirt and a black cap, they added.
Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.