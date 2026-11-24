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Missing: Man, 66, last seen in Bidadari Park Drive

Wee Liang Sai, 66, was last seen around Block 104A Bidadari Park Drive at about 4.30pm

SINGAPORE – The police on Nov 24 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of 66-year-old Wee Liang Sai.

He was last seen around Block 104A Bidadari Park Drive at about 4.30pm on Nov 23.

He was wearing a dark blue T-shirt and a black cap, they added.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.