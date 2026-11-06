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Missing: Man last seen in Tampines

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Muhammad Noh Sukor was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Muhammad Noh Sukor was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Ariel Quek

  • Singapore police are looking for 36-year-old Muhammad Noh Sukor, who was last seen on Nov 6 near Block 885 Tampines Street 83 at about 7.30am.
  • He was wearing a black shirt and black shorts when last seen, according to the police appeal for information.
  • The public can call 1800-255-0000 or use www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. Police said all information will be kept strictly confidential.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – A 36-year-old man, Muhammad Noh Sukor, has been reported missing and was last seen on Nov 6 near Block 885 Tampines Street 83, at about 7.30am.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts, said the police on Nov 6 in an appeal for information on his whereabouts.

To report any relevant information, contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

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