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Missing: Man last seen in Tampines

Muhammad Noh Sukor was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

SINGAPORE – A 36-year-old man, Muhammad Noh Sukor, has been reported missing and was last seen on Nov 6 near Block 885 Tampines Street 83, at about 7.30am.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts, said the police on Nov 6 in an appeal for information on his whereabouts.

To report any relevant information, contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.