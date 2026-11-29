Missing: Man, 23, last seen in Bukit Panjang on Nov 29
SINGAPORE – The police on Nov 29 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of 23-year-old Kang Keat Hong, who was last seen in Bukit Panjang that afternoon.
He was last seen near Block 8 Jelebu Road, which is the address of Hillion Residences, at about 2pm that day.
He was wearing a grey t-shirt with white sleeves, black shorts and dark grey shoes. He was also seen carrying a red backpack.
Anyone with information may contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.