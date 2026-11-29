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Missing: Man, 23, last seen in Bukit Panjang on Nov 29

Kang Keat Hong, 23, was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with white sleeves, black shorts and dark grey shoes.

SINGAPORE – The police on Nov 29 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of 23-year-old Kang Keat Hong , who was last seen in Bukit Panjang that afternoon.

He was last seen near Block 8 Jelebu Road , which is the address of Hillion Residences, at about 2pm that day.

He was wearing a grey t-shirt with white sleeves, black shorts and dark grey shoes. He was also seen carrying a red backpack.

Anyone with information may contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.