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Missing: Girl, 15, last seen near Pasir Ris Rise

J’mies Oh Hui Min was wearing a light blue polo t-shirt with dark short sleeves and dark blue skirt.

SINGAPORE – The police on Oct 1 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old J’mies Oh Hui Min.

She was last seen near Block 3 Pasir Ris Rise at about 6.30am on Sept 24, wearing a light blue polo t-shirt with dark short sleeves and dark blue skirt.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.