Missing: Girl, 15, last seen near Pasir Ris Rise
SINGAPORE – The police on Oct 1 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old J’mies Oh Hui Min.
She was last seen near Block 3 Pasir Ris Rise at about 6.30am on Sept 24, wearing a light blue polo t-shirt with dark short sleeves and dark blue skirt.
Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.