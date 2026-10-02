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Missing: Girl, 14, last seen near Bendemeer Secondary School

Tianyi Chanel Maglio, 14, was last seen on Sept 25 wearing a white polo T-shirt with a dark collar and a greyish-blue skirt.

SINGAPORE – The police on Oct 2 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of 14-year-old Tianyi Chanel Maglio, who has been reported missing .

She was last seen near 1 St Wilfred Road in Boon Keng at about 9.30am on Sept 25, wearing a white polo T-shirt with a dark collar and a greyish-blue skirt. The address is of Bendemeer Secondary School, according to an online search.

Anyone with information may contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.