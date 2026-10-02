Missing: Girl, 14, last seen near Bendemeer Secondary School
- A 14-year-old girl, Tianyi Chanel Maglio, was reported missing after last being seen near Bendemeer Secondary School on Sept 25 at 9.30am.
- She was wearing a white polo T-shirt with a dark collar and a greyish-blue skirt at the time of disappearance.
- The police have appealed for information and assured that all details provided will be kept strictly confidential.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – The police on Oct 2 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of 14-year-old Tianyi Chanel Maglio, who has been reported missing.
She was last seen near 1 St Wilfred Road in Boon Keng at about 9.30am on Sept 25, wearing a white polo T-shirt with a dark collar and a greyish-blue skirt. The address is of Bendemeer Secondary School, according to an online search.
Anyone with information may contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.