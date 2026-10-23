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Missing: Girl, 13, last seen near Lorong 39 Geylang

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Rachel Pun Ziqi was last seen near Block 8 Lorong 39 Geylang at about 11.35pm on Oct 22.

Rachel Pun Ziqi was last seen near Block 8 Lorong 39 Geylang at about 11.35pm on Oct 22.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Lim Ruey Yan

SINGAPORE - The police on Oct 23 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of 13-year-old Rachel Pun Ziqi.

She was last seen wearing a light-coloured T-shirt and dark-coloured pants near Block 8 Lorong 39 Geylang at about 11.35pm on Oct 22. The address is that of Sims Residences condominium, according to checks online.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.