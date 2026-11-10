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Missing: Girl, 13, last seen in Sengkang on Nov 8

Aaralyn Goh En Xuan was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and black slides.

SINGAPORE – A 13-year-old girl , Aaralyn Goh En Xuan , has been reported missing, said the police on Nov 10 in an appeal for information on her whereabouts.

She was last seen on Nov 8 near Block 109 Rivervale Wal k, at about 12pm , wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and black slides .

Those with information can contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.