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Missing: Girl, 13, last seen in Sengkang on Nov 8

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Aaralyn Goh En Xuan was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and black slides.

Aaralyn Goh En Xuan was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and black slides.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Ariel Quek

  • The police are looking for 13-year-old Aaralyn Goh En Xuan, who was last seen on Nov 8 near Block 109 Rivervale Walk in Sengkang.
  • She was wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and black slides when last seen at about 12pm.
  • Police asked for public help and said reports can be made to 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness, with all information kept confidential.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – A 13-year-old girl, Aaralyn Goh En Xuan, has been reported missing, said the police on Nov 10 in an appeal for information on her whereabouts.

She was last seen on Nov 8 near Block 109 Rivervale Walk, at about 12pm, wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and black slides.

Those with information can contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

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