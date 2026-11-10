Missing: Girl, 13, last seen in Sengkang on Nov 8
- The police are looking for 13-year-old Aaralyn Goh En Xuan, who was last seen on Nov 8 near Block 109 Rivervale Walk in Sengkang.
- She was wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and black slides when last seen at about 12pm.
- Police asked for public help and said reports can be made to 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness, with all information kept confidential.
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SINGAPORE – A 13-year-old girl, Aaralyn Goh En Xuan, has been reported missing, said the police on Nov 10 in an appeal for information on her whereabouts.
She was last seen on Nov 8 near Block 109 Rivervale Walk, at about 12pm, wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and black slides.
Those with information can contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.