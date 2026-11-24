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Missing: Boy, 17, last seen near Compassvale Bow in Sengkang

Yodruk Liemphetcharaj Delvin was last seen near Compassvale Bow in Sengkang at about 8am on Nov 23.

SINGAPORE – The police on Nov 24 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of 17-year-old Yodruk Liemphetcharaj Delvin.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie sweater and black pants near Compassvale Bow in Sengkang at about 8am on Nov 23.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.