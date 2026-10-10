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Missing: 88-year-old woman last seen in Toa Payoh

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Chng Gek Sim was last spotted on Oct 9 wearing a pink long-sleeved dress.

Chng Gek Sim was last spotted on Oct 9 wearing a pink long-sleeved dress.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Ann Neo

SINGAPORE – The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of an 88-year-old woman who was last seen in Toa Payoh on Oct 9.

Chng Gek Sim was last spotted near Block 101B Lorong 2 Toa Payoh at about 6.30pm that day, the police said in a statement on Oct 10.

She was wearing a pink long-sleeved dress.

Anyone with information on the missing woman can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept confidential.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.