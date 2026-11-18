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Missing: 63-year-old man last seen in Tampines on Nov 17

Asnin Tapri, 63, was last seen around Block 898 Tampines Street 81 at about 8.15am.

SINGAPORE – The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 63-year-old man who went missing on Nov 17.

Asnin Tapri was last seen around Block 898 Tampines Street 81 at about 8.15am that day , said the police in a statement on Nov 18.

He was wearing a blue jersey, blue pants and brown shoes, they added.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.