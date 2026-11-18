Missing: 63-year-old man last seen in Tampines on Nov 17
- Police are seeking help to find 63-year-old Asnin Tapri, who has been missing since Nov 17.
- He was last seen near Block 898 Tampines Street 81 at about 8.15am, according to the police.
- Anyone with information should call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit it online; police said all details will be kept strictly confidential.
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SINGAPORE – The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 63-year-old man who went missing on Nov 17.
Asnin Tapri was last seen around Block 898 Tampines Street 81 at about 8.15am that day, said the police in a statement on Nov 18.
He was wearing a blue jersey, blue pants and brown shoes, they added.
Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.