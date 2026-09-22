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Missing: Man, 52, last seen in Bukit Batok

Shazalee Kamis was last seen wearing a white shirt, beige pants, black cap and black sandals.

SINGAPORE – A 52-year-old man, Shazalee Kamis, has been reported missing, with the police appealing for information on his whereabouts.

He was last seen near Block 290D Bukit Batok East Avenue 3 on Sept 21 at 12pm, the police said in a statement on Sept 22.

He was wearing a white shirt, beige pants, black cap and black sandals.

Anyone with information may contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.