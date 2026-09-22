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Missing: Man, 52, last seen in Bukit Batok

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Shazalee Kamis was last seen wearing a white shirt, beige pants, black cap and black sandals.

Shazalee Kamis was last seen wearing a white shirt, beige pants, black cap and black sandals.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Ariel Quek

  • A 52-year-old man named Shazalee Bin Kamis is reported missing in Bukit Batok since Sept 21 at 2pm.
  • He was last seen near Block 290D Bukit Batok East Avenue 3 wearing a white shirt, beige pants, black cap, and black sandals.
  • Police urge anyone with information to contact them at 1800-255-0000 or online, assuring strict confidentiality.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – A 52-year-old man, Shazalee Kamis, has been reported missing, with the police appealing for information on his whereabouts.

He was last seen near Block 290D Bukit Batok East Avenue 3 on Sept 21 at 12pm, the police said in a statement on Sept 22.

He was wearing a white shirt, beige pants, black cap and black sandals.

Anyone with information may contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.