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Missing: 24-year-old woman last seen in Woodlands on Oct 22

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Siti Nordiana Sapuwan was last seen near Block 577 Woodlands Drive 16 at about 8pm on Oct 22.

Siti Nordiana Sapuwan was last seen near Block 577 Woodlands Drive 16 at about 8pm on Oct 22.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Clay Lim

  • Singapore police are appealing for help to find 24-year-old Siti Nordiana Binte Sapuwan, who was last seen near Block 577 Woodlands Drive 16 at about 8pm on Oct 22.
  • She was wearing a black short sleeve T-shirt and black long pants when she went missing, according to the police statement on Oct 23.
  • Anyone with information can call 1800-255-0000 or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness; police said all information will be kept strictly confidential.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – A 24-year-old woman has been reported missing with the police appealing for information on her whereabouts.

Siti Nordiana Sapuwan was last seen near Block 577 Woodlands Drive 16 at about 8pm on Oct 22, the police said in a statement on Oct 23.

She was wearing a black short sleeve t-shirt and black long pants.

Anyone with information on the missing woman may contact the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.