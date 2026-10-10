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Missing: 22-year-old man last seen in Choa Chu Kang

Muhammad Hasif Muhammad Imran was last spotted near Block 216 Choa Chu Kang Central at about 7.05am on Oct 9.

SINGAPORE – The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 22-year-old man who was last seen in Choa Chu Kang on Oct 9.

Muhammad Hasif Muhammad Imran was last spotted near Block 216 Choa Chu Kang Central at about 7.05am that day, the police said in a statement on Oct 10.

He was wearing a black polo shirt and dark blue long pants.

Anyone with information on the missing man can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept confidential.