Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Missing: 15-year-old girl last seen in Simei on Oct 23

Irish Mysara Mohamad Kamal was last seen near 30 Simei Street 1 at about 1.30pm on Oct 23.

SINGAPORE – A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing with the police appealing for information on her whereabouts.

Irish Mysara Mohamad Kamal was last seen near 30 Simei Street 1 at about 1.30pm on Oct 23, the police said in a statement on Oct 24. The address is that of Metta Welfare Association, according to Google Maps.

She was wearing a grey t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on the missing woman may contact the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.