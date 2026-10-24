Missing: 15-year-old girl last seen in Simei on Oct 23
- Singapore police are appealing for help to find 15-year-old Irish Mysara Mohamad Kamal, last seen near 30 Simei Street 1 at about 1.30pm on Oct 23.
- She was wearing a grey t-shirt and black shorts when she went missing, according to the police statement on Oct 24.
- Police asked anyone with information to call 1800-255-0000 or report online, and said all information will be kept strictly confidential.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing with the police appealing for information on her whereabouts.
Irish Mysara Mohamad Kamal was last seen near 30 Simei Street 1 at about 1.30pm on Oct 23, the police said in a statement on Oct 24. The address is that of Metta Welfare Association, according to Google Maps.
She was wearing a grey t-shirt and black shorts.
Anyone with information on the missing woman may contact the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.