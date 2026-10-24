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Missing: 15-year-old girl last seen in Simei on Oct 23

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Irish Mysara Mohamad Kamal was last seen near 30 Simei Street 1 at about 1.30pm on Oct 23.

Irish Mysara Mohamad Kamal was last seen near 30 Simei Street 1 at about 1.30pm on Oct 23.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Daniel Lai

  • Singapore police are appealing for help to find 15-year-old Irish Mysara Mohamad Kamal, last seen near 30 Simei Street 1 at about 1.30pm on Oct 23.
  • She was wearing a grey t-shirt and black shorts when she went missing, according to the police statement on Oct 24.
  • Police asked anyone with information to call 1800-255-0000 or report online, and said all information will be kept strictly confidential.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing with the police appealing for information on her whereabouts.

Irish Mysara Mohamad Kamal was last seen near 30 Simei Street 1 at about 1.30pm on Oct 23, the police said in a statement on Oct 24. The address is that of Metta Welfare Association, according to Google Maps.

She was wearing a grey t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on the missing woman may contact the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.