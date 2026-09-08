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Missed conference days, lost business for those on first flights back to S’pore from Indonesia

Yasmine Aqila Khairunnisa embracing her mother, Malani Julyva Tiahayati (right), who arrived at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Sept 8 after flights between Singapore and Jakarta resumed.

SINGAPORE – Following several days of flight disruptions between Singapore and Jakarta, the first flights from the Indonesian capital started arriving at Changi Airport on the morning of Sept 8 without fanfare, with the mood among passengers more one of relief and exhaustion than celebration.

Scheduled flights operated by Indonesian carriers Batik Air, Pelita Air and Garuda Indonesia arrived steadily from 10am in the first half of the day at terminals 3 and 4. Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights are expected to arrive later in the day.

Passengers The Straits Times spoke to said proceedings were calm and smooth at Jakarta’s main Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on the morning of Sept 8, as several other air travel hubs also reopened after days of closure due to ash from the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau.

However, having to find alternative flights at the last minute meant unforeseen additional expenses for several travellers.

Singaporean Terrence Sim, a director at a company that supplies motorcycle accessories, was in Jakarta for a motorcycle exhibition last week and due in Taipei on Sept 8 for a conference.

What should have been a direct flight from Jakarta costing around $500 ended up becoming an $800 expense after he booked a last-minute Batik Air flight to Singapore that landed at T4 at 10.30am, followed by a connecting China Eastern flight from Singapore to Taipei.

When he heard from a contact late at night on Sept 7 that Batik Air flights were available, he booked the earliest possible flight immediately.

“I was worried that the flights later in the day would be cancelled,” said Sim, who had also tried to book a train ride to Surabaya instead, but found that all trains were full.

“There were rumours that the airport would be closed until Friday, so I didn’t want to risk it,” added Sim, who said that besides volcanic ash, other fires around Indonesia have also been contributing to poor visibility.

Indonesian Mutia Indaningsih, the chief executive of an oil trading company, racked up about 15 million Indonesian rupiah, or over S$1,000, in flight rebooking costs after her flights were cancelled on Sept 6 and Sept 7.

Mutia, who missed the first day of the ongoing Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference at Raffles City Convention Centre, made it to Singapore on a Pelita Air flight that landed just after 10am.

She also had to forfeit one night’s hotel stay as it was booked with a voucher that could not be refunded, but she was simply relieved to have finally made it to Singapore.

The arrivals board at Changi Airport Terminal 3 showing flights from Jakarta, including Citilink flight QG 522 and Garuda Indonesia flight GA 828, on Sept 8. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

“This is a high-value event for me and I didn’t want to miss it... I’ve missed out on some topics, but it’s okay; I’m here now.”

It was also a relief for Singaporean childcare teacher Nadia Zainuddin, who arrived on the Batik Air flight after her SIA flight on Sept 7 was cancelled.

“It was very difficult to find new flights... You have to search, search, search, search, search,” said Nadia, who had gone to Jakarta for a Teachers’ Day event.

“We didn’t know when the airport was going to open... We all panicked over there,” added Nadia, whose colleagues are still stuck in Jakarta.

For others like the restaurant team from Ushidoki Wagyu Kaiseki in Tras Street who landed on a Garuda flight at around 11.30am at T3, the delay in getting back to Singapore meant a day of lost business.

Four people from the restaurant had flown to Jakarta for a collaboration with Indonesian hospitality firm Biko Group and had closed Ushidoki in Singapore from Sept 3 to 7. They were supposed to fly back on Sept 7 but managed to confirm their flight only on the morning of Sept 8, after an anxious wait in their hotel lobby in the hours before that .

Dominic Sum, general manager of Ushidoki restaurant, arriving at Changi Airport Terminal 3 from Jakarta on Sept 8 after flights between Singapore and Jakarta resumed following temporary disruptions caused by volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

“We can’t reopen today as no prep work (for the kitchen) has been done” said general manager Dominic Sum. “I’m already getting complaints from customers who were supposed to come tonight.”

But for others like permanent resident Malani Tjahyati, who had gone to Jakarta for a high school reunion, the relief of making it back was palpable.

Malani, who was warmly greeted by her 16-year-old daughter and husband at the arrival hall, said she had gone to the Garuda office in Jakarta on Sept 7 to check in person whether the flight was going ahead.

She had also worked out several back-up plans with her husband – whether that meant taking a train to another city in Indonesia or flying to another country before continuing on to Singapore.

“I’m just glad to be home, Alhamdulillah,” she said , expressing her thanks to Allah .

Earlier on Sept 8, SIA announced that eight additional relief flights between Singapore and Jakarta would be mounted to transfer customers affected by the disruption, subject to seat availability.

Changi Airport Group said that as flights between Singapore and Jakarta have resumed, passengers should check with their airlines for the latest flight information.