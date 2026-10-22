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Miss Universe Singapore among 6 beauty queens to not compete in Nov 24 pageant in Puerto Rico

SINGAPORE – Miss Universe Singapore Vion Erico Tan will not compete in the Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico on Nov 24, due to an ongoing franchise dispute.

She is among six beauty queens who will not be making the trip , along with representatives from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Laos.

In a statement on Oct 21, Miss Grand International (MGI) said that the decision was made after “consultation with the relevant parties, national organisations and the six representatives”.

“Their non-participation shall not constitute a voluntary withdrawal, relinquishment, surrender, abandonment or waiver of any contractual rights held by MGI,” it said.

On Oct 22, t he Miss Universe Singapore Organisation said that it acknowledges and fully supports the decision.

“This development is deeply disappointing, especially for our reigning Miss Universe Singapore 2026, Vion Erico Tan, who has dedicated her time, energy and determination towards fulfilling her dream of representing Singapore on the international stage,” it said.

“Since her crowning, our team has been actively preparing for her participation in Puerto Rico, and she was fully ready to carry Singapore with pride,” it added.

According to its statement, Tan will continue her preparations “with the aspiration of representing Singapore at Miss Universe 2027, in a different host country” .

The development follows an ongoing franchise disagreement, after JKN - which holds the legal rights and licensing to the Miss Universe brand and operates as the Miss Universe Organization - stated in September that franchise agreements across the six South-east Asian nations were not recognised.

In October, MUS 2026 national director Sean Wong told The Straits Times that administrative paperwork was being processed ahead of Tan’s departure to Puerto Rico on Nov 6, which is also her 24th birthday.

Delegates from around the world are expected to arrive in Puerto Rico by Nov 8 for rehearsals and promotional events ahead of the grand finale on Nov 24.