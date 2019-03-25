Mirrors of life

An art installation of multiple mirrors displayed in Insadong on Nov 10, 2017. Insadong, a popular neighbourhood in the heart of Seoul, is often visited by tourists wanting to experience the traditional culture of South Korea.

Photonico is a website offering high-quality stock photos that celebrate Asian contemporary culture and heritage.

It is a platform that showcases the thousands of editorial and stock photos that our staff and contributing photographers shoot. These photos can be purchased for personal and commercial use at an affordable price.

www.photonico.asia

To contribute photos, get in touch with us at team@photonico.asia

SEARCH/BUY/USE

1 SEARCH more than 12,000 images available for individual, editorial and commercial use.

2 BUY photos of old and modern Singapore, travel, nature, food, daily life and more.

3 USE the photos on different platforms with our various licensing options.

SHOOT/SHARE/EARN

1 SHOOT your own photos of Singapore and Asian street scenes, nature, daily life and travel.

2 SHARE them with us and be part of our community of photographers at Photonico.asia

3 EARN when your photos are sold with our 50 per cent revenue share programme.