‘Miracle’ Japan Airlines evacuation: Dos and don’ts in a plane emergency

SINGAPORE - Japan Airlines (JAL) has won plaudits from aviation experts for its rapid and orderly evacuation of all passengers and crew aboard an Airbus A350-900 jet that collided with a coast guard plane during landing at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.
Within minutes of the aircraft being engulfed in flames on the runway of Japan’s busiest airport, all 379 people on board had made a safe exit. The incident happened at 5.46pm (4.46pm Singapore time) on Jan 2.
While everyone on JL516, a domestic flight from the northern city of Sapporo, escaped from the burning wreckage, five of the six crew aboard the smaller coast guard aircraft died.
Many people around the world have described the smooth and successful evacuation of the commercial jetliner as a “miracle”, but some experts say otherwise.
Successful evacuations are not just the product of a well-trained cabin crew but also the actions of passengers who play a key role in minimising safety risks. Passengers aboard the JAL flight were largely reported to have exited the plane without their luggage, paving the way for a swift retreat.
Mr Michael Daniel, managing director of consultancy Aviation Insight, told The Straits Times the JAL crew “made very good and quick judgments as they were able to successfully evacuate so many people within the prescribed time”.
ST looks at global evacuation protocols and what passengers can do to prepare for such emergencies.
Q: What emergency evacuation protocols do flight crew adhere to?
All cabin crew must attend recurrent yearly training in emergency evacuations, as mandated by the International Civil Aviation Organisation. Aircraft manufacturers need to provide proof that all new planes – including the world’s largest passenger jet, the double-deck Airbus A380 – can be fully evacuated within 90 seconds or less, using just half the number of available emergency slides.
News outlet CNN reported on Jan 2 that flight attendants on some airlines can initiate evacuations if a situation is clearly catastrophic, instead of waiting for pilots to order evacuations and possibly wasting vital seconds.
Q: What should passengers do to prepare for evacuations?
- Keep all aisles, exits and access to emergency equipment clear by stowing all hand-carry baggage – including handbags and coats – in the overhead compartment, or under the seat in front of you if you are not in an emergency exit row.
- Pay attention to pre-flight safety briefings, which contain key information for emergencies, such as bracing methods, life jacket instructions and locations of the nearest emergency exits.
- Keep window shades open when the aircraft is taxiing on the ground, taking off and landing. This ensures passengers and crew have a clear view of what is happening outside the aircraft. It also allows rescuers to see into and assess the situation inside the aircraft in emergencies.
- Keep valuables such as your passport and mobile phone with you to avoid wasting time retrieving them during the evacuation.
- Leave the aircraft quickly because of the high risk of fire and smoke. Mr Gary Ho, a senior lecturer in aviation management at Temasek Polytechnic, previously told ST: “The whole point is to get people out of the plane as soon as possible. It is proven that the longer you stay in there, the greater your chances of survival diminish.”
- Move away from the aircraft as quickly as possible after you make your way out and always keep calm.
Q: What should passengers avoid doing during an evacuation?
- Do not take your luggage with you. This blocks others from exiting the aircraft and risks tearing the emergency slides, said Mr Ho.
- Do not wear high-heeled shoes when leaving the aircraft as they could damage the emergency slides.
- Do not film the evacuation. Speaking to ST on the Jan 2 incident, Mr Greg Waldron, Asia managing editor of industry publication FlightGlobal, said filming distracts passengers from listening to the crew’s instructions and getting off the plane.
- Do not use headphones or earphones during takeoff and landing. Not only does this prevent you from hearing announcements or instructions from the cabin crew, but the cords could also obstruct the way.
- Do not sit in an emergency exit row if you are not fit to do so. To prepare for potential evacuations, passengers sitting in emergency exit rows should ensure they are able to reach and open the aircraft door, which can weigh more than 15kg.
