'Miracle baby' shark turns five on National Day

An aquarist feeding zebra shark Vanda with mackerel at the S.E.A. Aquarium yesterday. Vanda shares her birthday with Singapore and turns five on Monday. Known as a "miracle baby", Vanda is believed by aquarists to have been hatched asexually in the a
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
  • Published
    35 min ago

An aquarist feeding zebra shark Vanda with mackerel at the S.E.A. Aquarium yesterday. Vanda shares her birthday with Singapore and turns five on Monday.

Known as a "miracle baby", Vanda is believed by aquarists to have been hatched asexually in the absence of a male through a natural process called parthenogenesis. This involves the development of embryos without the fertilisation of eggs, and has been recorded in plants and animals including fish, snakes and lizards, in the wild and under human care.

The asexual reproduction of sharks is an extremely rare phenomenon, but not unheard of.

Some experts believe the female's ability to produce offspring from an unfertilised egg could be an invaluable survival mechanism in the absence of a suitable mate. It is a way of keeping its lineage going for one or two breeding seasons until the female comes across a suitable mate.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 05, 2021, with the headline ''Miracle baby' shark turns five on National Day'. Subscribe
Topics: 