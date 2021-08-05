'Miracle baby' shark turns five on National Day

An aquarist feeding zebra shark Vanda with mackerel at the S.E.A. Aquarium yesterday. Vanda shares her birthday with Singapore and turns five on Monday.

Known as a "miracle baby", Vanda is believed by aquarists to have been hatched asexually in the absence of a male through a natural process called parthenogenesis. This involves the development of embryos without the fertilisation of eggs, and has been recorded in plants and animals including fish, snakes and lizards, in the wild and under human care.

The asexual reproduction of sharks is an extremely rare phenomenon, but not unheard of.

Some experts believe the female's ability to produce offspring from an unfertilised egg could be an invaluable survival mechanism in the absence of a suitable mate. It is a way of keeping its lineage going for one or two breeding seasons until the female comes across a suitable mate.