Minors' photos used on porn microblogs

Photos of minors used on microblogs that publish pornography have come under the spotlight after Ngee Ann Polytechnic filed a police report last month on a microblog that was targeting its students.

The photos of these young people have drawn lewd and sexualised comments, causing distress for the victims. But there are limited avenues of recourse for them.

A few areas of the law may apply, but there are caveats, said lawyers.

Even as the legalities of the misuse of the photos are not always clear, psychiatrists said victims can suffer psychological harm from the fallout of these photos.

